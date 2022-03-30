뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SBS Drama 'Business Proposal' Gives a Shout Out to BTS JUNGKOOK
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] SBS Drama 'Business Proposal' Gives a Shout Out to BTS JUNGKOOK

[SBS Star] SBS Drama 'Business Proposal' Gives a Shout Out to BTS JUNGKOOK

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.03.30 16:41 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SBS Drama Business Proposal Gives a Shout Out to BTS JUNGKOOK
SBS' currently-airing hit drama 'Business Proposal' gave a shout out to JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS, who is a loyal viewer of the drama.

Recently, JUNGKOOK took to his personal Instagram and held an impromptu Q&A session; asking fans a recommendation on what he should do right now.
JUNGKOOK, Business ProposalAmong the answers, one of the fans told JUNGKOOK to binge-watch 'Business Proposal'.

To this, JUNGKOOK wrote, "I already watched it all."

The news of JUNGKOOK currently watching 'Business Proposal' took the attention of the drama's director, Park Seon-ho.
JUNGKOOK, Business ProposalThe director revealed that some staff members of the drama are ARMYs (BTS' fandom), so there would be some references to not only to BTS, but specifically JUNGKOOK.

Just like the director's hint, there was a scene where one of the cast dances to BTS' 'Blood Sweat & Tears', and 'Dynamite' in episode 9.
 
Then in episode 10, there was a line that goes, "Mr. Cho? That good-looking guy who looks like JUNGKOOK? Who's dating him? I'm going to ask in the group chat!"
JUNGKOOK, Business ProposalLed by actor Ahn Hyo Seop and singer/actress Kim Se Jeong, 'Business Proposal' follows the story of a girl who happens to go on a blind date with her company's CEO.

(Credit= SBS Business Proposal, BIGHIT MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.