[SBS Star] SBS Drama 'Business Proposal' Gives a Shout Out to BTS JUNGKOOK

SBS' currently-airing hit drama 'Business Proposal' gave a shout out to JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS, who is a loyal viewer of the drama.Recently, JUNGKOOK took to his personal Instagram and held an impromptu Q&A session; asking fans a recommendation on what he should do right now.Among the answers, one of the fans told JUNGKOOK to binge-watch 'Business Proposal'.To this, JUNGKOOK wrote, "I already watched it all."The news of JUNGKOOK currently watching 'Business Proposal' took the attention of the drama's director, Park Seon-ho.The director revealed that some staff members of the drama are ARMYs (BTS' fandom), so there would be some references to not only to BTS, but specifically JUNGKOOK.Just like the director's hint, there was a scene where one of the cast dances to BTS' 'Blood Sweat & Tears', and 'Dynamite' in episode 9.Then in episode 10, there was a line that goes, "Mr. Cho? That good-looking guy who looks like JUNGKOOK? Who's dating him? I'm going to ask in the group chat!"Led by actor Ahn Hyo Seop and singer/actress Kim Se Jeong, 'Business Proposal' follows the story of a girl who happens to go on a blind date with her company's CEO.(Credit= SBS Business Proposal, BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)