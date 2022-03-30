[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Shares Why He Did Not Like Being Tall When He Was a JYP Ent. Trainee

Actor Ahn Hyo Seop shared that he did not like being tall when he was a trainee at JYP Entertainment.Lately, Ahn Hyo Seop made headlines multiples times after his current drama 'Business Proposal' started gaining a lot of attention.In 'Business Proposal', he took the role of a character named 'Kang Tae-moo', a handsome chaebol and the CEO of a leading company that his grandfather founded.As he shows such an ideal height difference with his partner actress Kim Sejeong in the drama, many have been non-stop going on about how perfect his height is.Actually though, Ahn Hyo Seop once shared that he used to dislike being tall.Back in 2017 when the actor featured in KBS' television show 'Happy Together 3', he talked about training with the members of K-pop boy group GOT7.At that time, Ahn Hyo Seop said, "I trained with the members of GOT7, and even lived in the dorm with them. I really tried my best to make debut. I practiced hard every day. But I failed to become part of the GOT7 pre-debut team."When asked why he was not chosen as one, he answered, "I think it was mainly because my singing and dancing skills weren't good enough to make debut."Ahn Hyo Seop continued, "But it was also that I was too tall. I stood out too much among them. I hated the fact that I was tall then. I honestly wanted to become shorter at that time. I felt so upset."He added, "I thought being tall acted as a negative factor when dancing as well. My arms and legs were too long that I felt like they were my handicap."But it seemed like he does not have to get upset about his tall figure anymore, now that it has become one of his charms.(Credit= SBS Business Proposal, KBS Happy Together 3)(SBS Star)