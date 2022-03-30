[SBS Star] VIDEO: aespa KARINA Shares Photos She Took with Former SM Ent. Trainee Kep1er CHAEHYUN

KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa revealed the cutest photos that she took with CHAEHYUN of project girl group Kep1er.Through an official online fan community, KARINA recently shared that she met up with CHAEHYUN.KARINA said, "This was when I met CHAEHYUN for the first time in a while. Do you know how adorable she is?"Then, she shared four different photos that she took with CHAEHYUN at a photo booth.In these photos, they are seen making playful and cute poses right next to each other.Along with these photos, KARINA dropped a video that showed them making these poses at the photo booth.CHAEHYUN used to train at SM Entertainment―KARINA's management agency before she made debut as a member of Kep1er in October 2021.It is said that CHAEHYUN and KARINA trained together at SM Entertainment.Even after CHAEHYUN left SM Entertainment, it seems like they kept in frequent touch with one another.It also looks like KARINA adores CHAEHYUN, as she is two years younger than she is.Many K-pop fans are loving their cute photos and video, and on board with their cute friendship.(Credit= Bubble)(SBS Star)