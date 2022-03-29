[SBS Star] Fans Find SHINee TAEMIN Making an Unexpected Appearance on 'Pachinko'

TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee made a totally unexpected 'cameo' appearance on Apple TV+'s new Korean series 'Pachinko'.On March 25, Apple TV+ unveiled the much-anticipated series 'Pachinko' worldwide.They also released the opening title sequence of the series on YouTube; giving a glimpse of 'Pachinko' to the viewers who haven't subscribed to Apple TV yet.Some fans of SHINee who watched the video noticed that a pair of hands that appeared in the opening title sequence looked oddly similar.It turned out that the hands were actually TAEMIN's, and the 0.5-second clip was from his 'WANT' music video released in February 2019.Many fans are curious about how TAEMIN's 'WANT' clip ended up being included in the opening sequence of 'Pachinko'.Based on Korean-American author Min Jin Lee's 2017 bestseller of the same name, 'Pachinko' follows four generations of ethnic Koreans living in Japan, known as Zainichi Koreans.You can watch the opening title sequence below:(Credit= 'Apple TV' YouTube, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)