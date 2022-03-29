뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Myung-soo & Kim Tae-jin Tell What Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Personality Is like in Real Life
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Myung-soo & Kim Tae-jin Tell What Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Personality Is like in Real Life

[SBS Star] Park Myung-soo & Kim Tae-jin Tell What Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Personality Is like in Real Life

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.29 16:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Myung-soo & Kim Tae-jin Tell What Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jins Personality Is like in Real Life
Entertainers Park Myung-soo and Kim Tae-jin shared what actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin are like in real life. 

On March 29 episode of KBS' Cool FM's radio show 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show', Kim Tae-jin made a guest appearance. 

While speaking about Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's drama 'Crash Landing on You' (2019), Kim Tae-jin commented, "Their wedding is to take place very soon. Only two more days to go. How exciting is this?!" 
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jinThe entertainer said, "I've actually met Hyun Bin many times. He is really good-looking. He's known for his sharp jawline, but if you see him in person, you'll notice that it's sharper than you think." 

He went on, "He has a great manner as well. He's like well-mannered from his head to toe. I saw lots of people asking him for his autograph, but he never said no. He is such an amazing person." 

Park Myung-soo added, "I've spoken to Son Ye-jin a lot, and she's so awesome. She's very easy-going. I think they are a good match."

Then, Kim Tae-jin and Park Myung-soo excitedly congratulated the couple on their marriage. 
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jinBack in January 2021, news outlet Dispatch reported that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have been in a relationship for eight months. 

Soon after the report was released, both sides confirmed that they were in a relationship.

Their agencies stated, "Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin started dating each other following 'Crash Landing on You'." 

The couple recently announced that they will be getting married on March 31. 
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.