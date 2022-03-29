[SBS Star] Park Myung-soo & Kim Tae-jin Tell What Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Personality Is like in Real Life

Entertainers Park Myung-soo and Kim Tae-jin shared what actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin are like in real life.On March 29 episode of KBS' Cool FM's radio show 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show', Kim Tae-jin made a guest appearance.While speaking about Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's drama 'Crash Landing on You' (2019), Kim Tae-jin commented, "Their wedding is to take place very soon. Only two more days to go. How exciting is this?!"The entertainer said, "I've actually met Hyun Bin many times. He is really good-looking. He's known for his sharp jawline, but if you see him in person, you'll notice that it's sharper than you think."He went on, "He has a great manner as well. He's like well-mannered from his head to toe. I saw lots of people asking him for his autograph, but he never said no. He is such an amazing person."Park Myung-soo added, "I've spoken to Son Ye-jin a lot, and she's so awesome. She's very easy-going. I think they are a good match."Then, Kim Tae-jin and Park Myung-soo excitedly congratulated the couple on their marriage.Back in January 2021, news outlet Dispatch reported that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have been in a relationship for eight months.Soon after the report was released, both sides confirmed that they were in a relationship.Their agencies stated, "Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin started dating each other following 'Crash Landing on You'."The couple recently announced that they will be getting married on March 31.(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You)(SBS Star)