[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Broke Up Because He Chose a Computer Game over His Girlfriend?
Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.29 11:35
HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared that he once broke up because he chose a computer game over his girlfriend. 

On March 27 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', HeeChul spoke about his past breakup. 
HeeChulHeeChul said, "When I was in my 20s, I used to play this computer game where 25 players teamed up to catch the boss. It was a really popular game back then." 

He continued, "I planned to meet my 24 other players at eight in the evening one day. I promised them that I would be there to begin playing the game together exactly at eight." 

"My girlfriend was with me at that time. At 7:58, she said she wanted to break up with me. So, I told her, 'Okay, go home then.' But she started crying. So, I went honest with her. I was like, 'I made plans with 24 people first.'", he added.  
HeeChulAs the members of 'My Little Old Boy' listened to this, they commented, "That's mean though. How could you do that to her? You should have at least tried to listen to what she wanted to say." 

To this, HeeChul responded, "Well, I didn't really think like that though. She told me that she wanted to break up with me out of nowhere, but I made this plan with 24 players a week ago." 

He resumed, "I believe plans that were made in advance are more important. So, even though she cried, I just broke up with her and played the game." 

All the members of 'My Little Old Boy' shook their heads side-to-side and said, "That is unbelievable. You were the worst kind of boyfriend!" 
HeeChul(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.