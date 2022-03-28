뉴스
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Asks Lee Kwang Soo, "What Are You Doing Between Kim Woo Bin·Zo In Sung·Lim Ju Hwan?"
Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.28 18:36 View Count
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok playfully asked actor Lee Kwang Soo what he was doing between actors Kim Woo Bin, Zo In Sung and Lim Ju Hwan. 

On March 24 episode of tvN's television show 'Unexpected Business 2', Yu Jae Seok made a special voice appearance. 
Unexpected Business 2While actor Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Woo Bin, Zo In Sung and Lim Ju Hwan were having dinner together after their work at their temporary supermarket, Cha Tae Hyun called Yu Jae Seok. 

Cha Tae Hyun said to Yu Jae Seok, "Hyung, your brother is here.", then passed the phone over to Lee Kwang Soo. 

Yu Jae Seok jokingly responded to Lee Kwang Soo, "Oh, do you mean In Sung? My brother is In Sung. Who is this?" 
Unexpected Business 2Then, the phone was passed to Zo In Sung and he told Yu Jae Seok, "Kwang Soo is a cashier here. We couldn't let him cook, because we were worried he would cause disaster in the kitchen." 

Yu Jae Seok replied, "Why is he even there then? Does he really help you guys by being there?" 
Unexpected Business 2After that, Zo In Sung let Yu Jae Seok know Kim Woo Bin and Lim Ju Hwan were there too.

Yu Jae Seok gasped in surprise, and said, "Wow, really? Why is Kwang Soo there? Why is he between them?" 

When Lee Kwang Soo heard this, he almost spat his food out as he laughed too much. 
Unexpected Business 2(Credit= tvN Unexpected Business 2) 

(SBS Star) 
