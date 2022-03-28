뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] ITZY RYUJIN Shares How Those 'Wine Wall' Photos Are Taken at Music Show Backstage
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] ITZY RYUJIN Shares How Those 'Wine Wall' Photos Are Taken at Music Show Backstage

[SBS Star] ITZY RYUJIN Shares How Those 'Wine Wall' Photos Are Taken at Music Show Backstage

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.28 17:37 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] ITZY RYUJIN Shares How Those Wine Wall Photos Are Taken at Music Show Backstage
RYUJIN of K-pop girl group ITZY shared how those 'wine wall' photos are taken at backstage of a music show. 

Recently, RYUJIN uploaded an interesting photo on the group's social media. 

In the photo, RYUJIN playfully smiled in front of the iconic 'wine wall' at backstage of MBC's music show 'Music Core'. 

A lot of K-pop stars take photos with their outfit of the day against this 'wine wall' before their recording. 

Since so many K-pop stars take photos here, this spot is very known to K-pop fans. 
ITZY ITZY ITZYThis photo mainly showed RYUJIN, but it also showed the other members of ITZY taking part in their photoshoot(?) in a serious manner. 

They were all lined up against the wall in one line, while their staff took a series of photos for them. 

It seemed like ITZY members were unaware that RYUJIN was taking their photo from this angle. 

RYUJIN smiled as if she found all this hilarious. 
ITZYAfter looking at this photo, fans laughed and said, "Isn't that a business secret?", "She just exposed an important business secret!", "Love it! So funny!" and so on. 

(Credit= JYP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.