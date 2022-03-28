[SBS Star] ITZY RYUJIN Shares How Those 'Wine Wall' Photos Are Taken at Music Show Backstage

RYUJIN of K-pop girl group ITZY shared how those 'wine wall' photos are taken at backstage of a music show.Recently, RYUJIN uploaded an interesting photo on the group's social media.In the photo, RYUJIN playfully smiled in front of the iconic 'wine wall' at backstage of MBC's music show 'Music Core'.A lot of K-pop stars take photos with their outfit of the day against this 'wine wall' before their recording.Since so many K-pop stars take photos here, this spot is very known to K-pop fans.This photo mainly showed RYUJIN, but it also showed the other members of ITZY taking part in their photoshoot(?) in a serious manner.They were all lined up against the wall in one line, while their staff took a series of photos for them.It seemed like ITZY members were unaware that RYUJIN was taking their photo from this angle.RYUJIN smiled as if she found all this hilarious.After looking at this photo, fans laughed and said, "Isn't that a business secret?", "She just exposed an important business secret!", "Love it! So funny!" and so on.(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)