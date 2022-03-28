[SBS Star] "I Make Good Music & They Make Good Music" BTS to Collaborate with Snoop Dogg

K-pop boy group BTS and American rapper Snoop Dogg's collaboration is coming.On March 25, Snoop Dogg made his collaboration with BTS official.On the red carpet for the premiere of his and American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson's 'American Song Contest', Snoop Dogg shared exciting news.Snoop Dogg said, "I'm going to let BTS tell you about it, but our collaboration is official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It's good music. It's a vibe."He continued, "I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it's always about, bringing our worlds together."Back in January, Snoop Dogg revealed on one podcast show that BTS had reached out to him.At that time, he stated, "I got a group named BTS that's waiting on me to do a song with them right now."He resumed, "And I'm trying to figure out if I got time to do that sxxt."Since then, ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) around the world have been waiting for the news to drop.After Snoop Dogg confirmed that their collaboration is on its way, a lot of ARMY have been jumping about in excitement.(Credit= 'snoopdogg' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)