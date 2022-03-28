뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Make Good Music & They Make Good Music" BTS to Collaborate with Snoop Dogg
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Make Good Music & They Make Good Music" BTS to Collaborate with Snoop Dogg

[SBS Star] "I Make Good Music & They Make Good Music" BTS to Collaborate with Snoop Dogg

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.28 16:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "I Make Good Music & They Make Good Music" BTS to Collaborate with Snoop Dogg
K-pop boy group BTS and American rapper Snoop Dogg's collaboration is coming. 

On March 25, Snoop Dogg made his collaboration with BTS official. 
BTSOn the red carpet for the premiere of his and American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson's 'American Song Contest', Snoop Dogg shared exciting news. 

Snoop Dogg said, "I'm going to let BTS tell you about it, but our collaboration is official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It's good music. It's a vibe." 

He continued, "I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it's always about, bringing our worlds together."
BTSBack in January, Snoop Dogg revealed on one podcast show that BTS had reached out to him. 

At that time, he stated, "I got a group named BTS that's waiting on me to do a song with them right now." 

He resumed, "And I'm trying to figure out if I got time to do that sxxt." 

Since then, ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) around the world have been waiting for the news to drop. 

After Snoop Dogg confirmed that their collaboration is on its way, a lot of ARMY have been jumping about in excitement. 
BTS(Credit= 'snoopdogg' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.