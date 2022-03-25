뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN BONA Loses Her Pricey Wallet; Everything Inside Returns but the Wallet
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN BONA Loses Her Pricey Wallet; Everything Inside Returns but the Wallet

[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN BONA Loses Her Pricey Wallet; Everything Inside Returns but the Wallet

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.25 18:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN BONA Loses Her Pricey Wallet; Everything Inside Returns but the Wallet
BONA of K-pop girl group WJSN shared that everything inside her wallet but the wallet returned to her when she lost it. 

On March 24, fashion magazine ESQUIRE Korea uploaded a video of BONA online. 

In this interview, BONA talked about herself while watching her past videos. 

One of the videos showed BONA talking about getting her own credit card on JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers' in January 2020. 

BONA said, "I used my mom's credit card until then, and I mean, I had no problem with that. In fact, I enjoyed using it. But my mom didn't." 

She continued, "She particularly didn't really like me spending money at nail salons. During my promotions as WJSN, I used to get these very fancy ones done and they expensive at times." 
BONAThen, the production staff asked what she purchased with her first-ever credit card that she got about two years ago. 

BONA answered, "Oh, I actually have a sad story to tell. I bought a wallet for myself with it. It was from a luxury brand. I wanted the wallet to bring me more money for years that I would be using. The wallet was my hope." 

She went on, "But I lost it so quickly. I took the wallet with me pretty much everywhere, because I really adored the wallet. When I lost it, I was so sad." 

She added, "The funny thing is though, everything inside the wallet returned to me. They just kept the wallet." 
BONAAfter that, BONA was asked if there was anything she wanted to tell that person who kept her wallet. 

BONA commented, "'Are you using my wallet well? I do half-thank you for returning all the stuff inside it. Thanks to that, I didn't have reissue any of my cards. Please keep using it well." 

She waved to the person, then burst into laughter afterwards. 
 

(Credit= 'ESQUIRE Korea' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.