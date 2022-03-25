뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ahn Hyo Seop's Sweet Words to Kim Sejeong Melt All Fans' Hearts
Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.25 17:13
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ahn Hyo Seops Sweet Words to Kim Sejeong Melt All Fans Hearts
Actor Ahn Hyo Seop's sweet words to actress Kim Sejeong melted the hearts of fans around the world. 

On March 23, SBS' drama 'Business Proposal' uploaded a behind-the-scenes footage of the drama on YouTube. 

In this footage, Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong were seen at an amusement park in Seoul―'Lotte World'. 
Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim SejeongDuring the break, Ahn Hyo Seop walked over to a shop where they were selling lots of different types of headbands. 

Ahn Hyo Seop laughed and commented, "I don't know why I'm here, trying to pick a headband for myself."

As Ahn Hyo Seop picked a pink ribbon headband, Kim Sejeong responded, "Are you really going to go with that one?" 

Ahn Hyo Seop shook his head and said, "No, no. This isn't the one."
Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim SejeongThen, Kim Sejeong picked a headband for Ahn Hyo Seop and asked, "How about this ant one? Your character works really hard, so this one might be good." 

But it seemed like that was not the type of headband Ahn Hyo Seop wanted. 

So, Kim Sejeong asked, "Do you prefer a funny one or cute one?" 
Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim SejeongAhn Hyo Seop answered, "I'm good with whatever you like." while casually taking a look at the headbands at the shop. 

He said and behaved as if he did not care, but they were actually the sweetest words. 

To this, Kim Sejeong responded, "Whoa... That was an amazing comment."

After that, they filmed a scene at the shop together.  
 

(Credit= 'SBS Catch' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)
