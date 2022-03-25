뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Didn't Like My Nose" Lee Seung Gi Shares He Thought About Getting a Nose Job Before
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Didn't Like My Nose" Lee Seung Gi Shares He Thought About Getting a Nose Job Before

[SBS Star] "I Didn't Like My Nose" Lee Seung Gi Shares He Thought About Getting a Nose Job Before

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.25 16:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "I Didnt Like My Nose" Lee Seung Gi Shares He Thought About Getting a Nose Job Before
Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi shared that he thought about getting a nose job in the past. 

On March 24 episode of SBS' television show 'Circle House', Lee Seung Gi revealed which part of his face he does not like about himself. 
Lee Seung GiLee Seung Gi said, "After I completed my military service, I suddenly started disliking the way my nose looked. It looked so weird for some reason. So, I began to think about getting a nose job." 

He resumed, "I thought to myself, 'If I get my nose done, I'll totally be able to act better. Every day, whenever I had time, I would look at myself in the mirror, and touched my nose about." 
Lee Seung GiThen one day, Lee Seung Gi said he finally made up his mind and actually went to see a plastic surgeon. 

Lee Seung Gi stated, "I consulted the doctor, and set a date for my surgery. I even put a deposit down. I couldn't let my agency staff know about it though. So, I had to get it done secretly." 

"I really was going to go through with it, because the doctor told me that there will only be a subtle difference that it would be hard to tell that I got a nose job.", Lee Seung Gi continued. 

He went on, "But after I returned home that day, I ended up changing my mind. I thought about the pros and cons, and came to the conclusion that it was best not to get a nose job." 

He laughed and added, "I was like, 'Since when did I make a living with my appearance?! Let's just live like this.' Then, I just worked out." 
Lee Seung Gi(Credit= SBS Circle House) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.