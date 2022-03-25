[SBS Star] "But He Never Thanked Me!" Lee Ji-ahn Says She Financially Helped Lee Byung Hun When She Was Young

Model Lee Ji-ahn shared that she financially helped her older brother actor Lee Byung Hun when she was young.On March 24 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show 'Lovey Dovey' (literal translation), Lee Ji-ahn made a guest appearance.During the opening, the hosts complimented Lee Ji-ahn's stunning beauty.They said, "How do both you and your brother have such good genes? You honestly look like a doll."In response to them, Lee Ji-ahn commented, "I've been asked whether I was mixed a lot. I actually worked as a child model when I was young."She continued, "I was in like 300 to 400 different advertisements.", surprising the hosts.Then, one of the hosts Lee Sun-jin responded, "You were much more successful than your brother at that time then!"Lee Ji-ahn answered in a loud voice, "Of course! I gave him financial help when I was young."She playfully resumed, "You know what though? He's never thank me for it! I don't think he even knows how grateful he should feel!"Lee Ji-ahn kicked off her career as a child model when she was five years old.After wrapping up her child modeling job in early teens, she re-appeared in the industry after she became 'Miss Korea' in 1996.(Credit= TV CHOSUN Lovey Dovey, Online Community)(SBS Star)