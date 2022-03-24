뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TWICE MINA Visits Her Birthday Ads & Birthday-themed Cafes Prepared by Fans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] TWICE MINA Visits Her Birthday Ads & Birthday-themed Cafes Prepared by Fans

[SBS Star] TWICE MINA Visits Her Birthday Ads & Birthday-themed Cafes Prepared by Fans

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.24 16:33 Updated 2022.03.24 16:43 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TWICE MINA Visits Her Birthday Ads & Birthday-themed Cafes Prepared by Fans
MINA of K-pop girl group TWICE went to her birthday ads and birthday-themed cafés that fans had prepared. 

On March 24, one new video was uploaded on TWICE's official YouTube account. 

The video showed MINA going around special places in Seoul on two different days. 
MINAThose special places were birthday ads at cinemas, subway stations and bus stops as well as cafés that had temporarily turned into MINA-themed cafés. 

All of these were prepared by MINA's fans in celebration of her 25th birthday. 

MINA watched the video roll for ages in front of birthday ads, and posed for photos. 

At birthday cafés, she looked around, looking at her own photos neatly put up on the wall. 
 

It seemed like she left a message to her fans at one café as well. 

One fan posted a message from MINA on social media after she had visited one of the cafés. 

In the message, MINA wrote, "Thank you for wishing me happy birthday! I have been very touched today." 

She continued, "Thank you for giving me happiness." with a little heart in the end. 
MINAFans were happy that they saw MINA smile and excited while on her birthday tour.  

(Credit= 'TWICE' YouTube, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.