[SBS Star] TWICE MINA Visits Her Birthday Ads & Birthday-themed Cafes Prepared by Fans

MINA of K-pop girl group TWICE went to her birthday ads and birthday-themed cafés that fans had prepared.On March 24, one new video was uploaded on TWICE's official YouTube account.The video showed MINA going around special places in Seoul on two different days.Those special places were birthday ads at cinemas, subway stations and bus stops as well as cafés that had temporarily turned into MINA-themed cafés.All of these were prepared by MINA's fans in celebration of her 25th birthday.MINA watched the video roll for ages in front of birthday ads, and posed for photos.At birthday cafés, she looked around, looking at her own photos neatly put up on the wall.It seemed like she left a message to her fans at one café as well.One fan posted a message from MINA on social media after she had visited one of the cafés.In the message, MINA wrote, "Thank you for wishing me happy birthday! I have been very touched today."She continued, "Thank you for giving me happiness." with a little heart in the end.Fans were happy that they saw MINA smile and excited while on her birthday tour.(Credit= 'TWICE' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)