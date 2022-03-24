[SBS Star] Busan Village Map Sparks Controversy for Revealing Home of BTS JUNGKOOK's Grandmother

The map of a village in Busan is causing controversy for revealing the location of K-pop boy group BTS JUNGKOOK's grandmother's home.According to Busan Ilbo's report on March 22, one Social Welfare Center of Yeonje-gu, Busan, recently published a village map of Yeonsan3-dong.Just like any other tourist maps, the map features major tourist attractions in the village.But the map also shows the location of a house that JUNGKOOK's grandmother used to live.The house is reportedly vacant at the moment, and listed on the map as one of the tourist attractions.In regard to this, the welfare center explained, "When we drew up the village map, it was suggested that we should include interesting elements. So we decided to include locations that are related to K-pop stars."However, reports say that the map was made without the consent of JUNGKOOK or current residents of the village.Local residents told media that it is not only an invasion of privacy, but also causing a hassle as visitors are coming to ask for the location of the house.Fans commented, "I don't think JUNGKOOK or his grandmother would ever agree to it. This is rude.", "Are they out of their mind? It will probably cause a chaos in a peaceful village.", "It's not even a place where JUNGKOOK was born, really.", and more.(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, Online Community)(SBS Star)