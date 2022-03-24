뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Eun Saem Shares How 2PM JUNHO Funnily Responded to Her 'All of Us Are Dead' Character
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Eun Saem Shares How 2PM JUNHO Funnily Responded to Her 'All of Us Are Dead' Character

[SBS Star] Lee Eun Saem Shares How 2PM JUNHO Funnily Responded to Her 'All of Us Are Dead' Character

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.24 14:16 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Eun Saem Shares How 2PM JUNHO Funnily Responded to Her All of Us Are Dead Character
Actress Lee Eun Saem revealed how hilariously JUNHO of K-pop boy group 2PM reacted to her character in 'All of Us Are Dead'. 

On March 23 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Lee Eun Saem made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, Lee Eun Saem talked about getting much attention following her appearance in Netflix's series 'All of Us Are Dead'. 

'All of Us Are Dead' is about a high school that becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak, and trapped students trying to fight their way out. 

In the series, Lee Eun Saem played the role of 'Park Mi-jin', who popped out swear words throughout the series.
Lee Eun SaemLee Eun Saem said, "While we were shooting our series, the cast members and I discussed how many followers we may gain after the premiere." 

The actress continued, "We expected to gain quite a bit, since our series was released right after the global success of 'Squid Game'. But we never expected to go this big." 

She went on, "I filmed 'The Red Sleeve' before 'All of Us Are Dead'. At that time, I only had 8,000 followers on Instagram. For about four days since 'All of Us Are Dead' was released, I didn't see the number of Instagram followers go up much. So, I thought to myself, 'Ah, we failed.'" 

She added, "About five days after the premiere though, I would wake up to thousands of more followers every day. I have 1,100,000 followers on Instagram now." 
Lee Eun SaemThen, Lee Eun Saem mentioned the response of JUNHO and actress Lee Se Young to her character in 'All of Us Are Dead'. 

She worked with JUNHO and Lee Se Young in 'The Red Sleeve', where she acted the kindest lady-in-waiting. 

Lee Eun Saem laughingly stated, "When JUNHO watched 'All of Us Are Dead', he texted me saying, 'You were a total bully, weren't you? I started to think and actually believe that Mi-jin is you in real life.'" 

She resumed, "Regarding my character, Lee Se Young was like, 'I love your character! It's so satisfying to watch her!'" 
Lee Eun Saem(Credit= 'le2jh' 'netflixkr' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.