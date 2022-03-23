뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He Has Such a Pretty Nose that..." Han So-hee·Park Hyung Sik Share What They Think of Each Other
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "He Has Such a Pretty Nose that..." Han So-hee·Park Hyung Sik Share What They Think of Each Other

[SBS Star] "He Has Such a Pretty Nose that..." Han So-hee·Park Hyung Sik Share What They Think of Each Other

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.23 18:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "He Has Such a Pretty Nose that..." Han So-hee·Park Hyung Sik Share What They Think of Each Other
Actress Han So-hee and actor Park Hyung Sik shared what they thought of one another. 

On March 23, an online press conference for Han So-hee and Park Hyung Sik's new series 'Soundtrack #1' was held. 
Soundtrack #1During the press conference, Han So-hee was asked what it was like working with Park Hyung Sik. 

Han So-hee answered, "Before I started working with him, a lot of people around me told me that Park Hyung Sik had a great personality. So, I actually had great expectations for him." 

She continued, "Just as I expected, he was an amazing person. He treated me really well. He made me feel comfortable on site." 

With a smile, she resumed, "Also, Park Hyung Sik has a very pretty nose. Not only me, but all the staff there couldn't stop talking about this. Most of all, he has such a loud and big laugh. We loved that."
Soundtrack #1Later on, when Park Hyung Sik spoke about his photographer character 'Han Seon-woo', he mentioned Han So-hee's beauty as well. 

Park Hyung Sik said, "I had to learn some photography skills for my role. I did my best, but it wasn't easy. I felt like you had to be born with the photography talent, because I just couldn't take good photos." 

The actor went on, "But when I took photos of Han So-hee, they turned out to be incredible photos. She's just so gorgeous that she looked beautiful in every angle." 

He added, "Once, I tried to take a photo of her when she wasn't aware of my camera. I wanted to capture a moment where she looked funny, but she managed to look good, somehow. So, I completely failed that." 
Soundtrack #1'Soundtrack #1' is about a pair of longtime friends and music lovers, who end up threading the line between love and friendship in the process of making music.

(Credit= 'disneypluskr' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.