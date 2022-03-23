[SBS Star] "He Has Such a Pretty Nose that..." Han So-hee·Park Hyung Sik Share What They Think of Each Other

Actress Han So-hee and actor Park Hyung Sik shared what they thought of one another.On March 23, an online press conference for Han So-hee and Park Hyung Sik's new series 'Soundtrack #1' was held.During the press conference, Han So-hee was asked what it was like working with Park Hyung Sik.Han So-hee answered, "Before I started working with him, a lot of people around me told me that Park Hyung Sik had a great personality. So, I actually had great expectations for him."She continued, "Just as I expected, he was an amazing person. He treated me really well. He made me feel comfortable on site."With a smile, she resumed, "Also, Park Hyung Sik has a very pretty nose. Not only me, but all the staff there couldn't stop talking about this. Most of all, he has such a loud and big laugh. We loved that."Later on, when Park Hyung Sik spoke about his photographer character 'Han Seon-woo', he mentioned Han So-hee's beauty as well.Park Hyung Sik said, "I had to learn some photography skills for my role. I did my best, but it wasn't easy. I felt like you had to be born with the photography talent, because I just couldn't take good photos."The actor went on, "But when I took photos of Han So-hee, they turned out to be incredible photos. She's just so gorgeous that she looked beautiful in every angle."He added, "Once, I tried to take a photo of her when she wasn't aware of my camera. I wanted to capture a moment where she looked funny, but she managed to look good, somehow. So, I completely failed that."'Soundtrack #1' is about a pair of longtime friends and music lovers, who end up threading the line between love and friendship in the process of making music.(Credit= 'disneypluskr' Instagram)(SBS Star)