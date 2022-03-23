뉴스
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA's In Thailand for the First Time In 3 Years
LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has finally returned to her home country Thailand after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Recently, LISA traveled to France and Italy to attend fashion events.

Although she has been traveling to many countries for her official schedule, LISA has not been able to return to Thailand for three years, due to the spread of COVID-19 worldwide.
LISA LISAThen on March 21, LISA was spotted at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok with her staff members.

According to fans, this is her first visit to the city in approximately three years.
LISA LISAOf course, fans were beyond excited to see that LISA is finally back in her home country to spend some time with her friends and family for the first time in a long while.

They commented, "I'm so happy to see her back in Bangkok.", "She will be able to celebrate her 25th birthday with her family, finally!", "Welcome back LISA! Stay happy and healthy here.", and more.

(Credit= Online Community, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
