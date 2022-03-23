[SBS Star] VIDEO: aespa KARINA Gets Upset as Her Manager Stops Her from Buying Perfume

KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa was seen getting upset as her manager stopped her from buying perfume.Recently, one past video of KARINA from last year resurfaced online.The video was of KARINA shopping at duty-free shops at the airport in New York City, the United States.It showed KARINA desperately asking her manager if she could buy perfume from the duty-free shop, but her manager coldly saying no to her.As she got rejected, she pulled an upset face and commented, "I'm so sad! I have no money!"Then, her manager walked away and she buried her face into the wall, looking frustrated.She kept her face on the wall for a little while before she joined her manager.It turned out there was a valid reason why the manager so-coldly refused to say yes to KARINA.It was because KARINA already had purchased a lot of things from the stores.Since KARINA worried about her uncontrollable spending, she asked her manager to stop her if she buys too many things.It seemed that she really wanted to buy the perfume, but her manager had no choice but to stop her from buying it.After seeing this cute video of KARINA, her fans left comments saying how her cuteness would have let them allow her to just buy it.(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)