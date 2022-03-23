뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: aespa KARINA Gets Upset as Her Manager Stops Her from Buying Perfume
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: aespa KARINA Gets Upset as Her Manager Stops Her from Buying Perfume

[SBS Star] VIDEO: aespa KARINA Gets Upset as Her Manager Stops Her from Buying Perfume

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.23 16:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: aespa KARINA Gets Upset as Her Manager Stops Her from Buying Perfume
KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa was seen getting upset as her manager stopped her from buying perfume. 

Recently, one past video of KARINA from last year resurfaced online. 

The video was of KARINA shopping at duty-free shops at the airport in New York City, the United States.  
KARINAIt showed KARINA desperately asking her manager if she could buy perfume from the duty-free shop, but her manager coldly saying no to her. 

As she got rejected, she pulled an upset face and commented, "I'm so sad! I have no money!" 

Then, her manager walked away and she buried her face into the wall, looking frustrated. 

She kept her face on the wall for a little while before she joined her manager. 
KARINAIt turned out there was a valid reason why the manager so-coldly refused to say yes to KARINA. 

It was because KARINA already had purchased a lot of things from the stores. 

Since KARINA worried about her uncontrollable spending, she asked her manager to stop her if she buys too many things. 

It seemed that she really wanted to buy the perfume, but her manager had no choice but to stop her from buying it. 
 

After seeing this cute video of KARINA, her fans left comments saying how her cuteness would have let them allow her to just buy it. 

(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.