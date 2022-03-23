[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ha Sung Woon Says BTS JIMIN Came Over to His Place for His Birthday Celebration

Late at night on March 22, Ha Sung Woon welcomed his 28th birthday, and went live on NAVER V LIVE in celebration of his birthday.
During the live broadcast, Ha Sung Woon talked about getting his birthday congratulated by JIMIN.
Ha Sung Woon said, "I got a call from a friend in the evening, but I missed answering it. But that friend just came over to my place to congratulate my birthday."
He continued, "That friend was JIMIN. I honestly thank him a lot for that. He's such a kind person."
He went on with a smile, "He has a soft and warm heart. He's one of my friends who I love the most."
On his birthday last year, Ha Sung Woon revealed that JIMIN texted him on his birthday through a live broadcast.
At that time, he said, "JIMIN texted wishing me a happy birthday. I felt so grateful for that. SUGA texted me saying happy birthday to me as well. Thank you both."
Ha Sung Woon and JIMIN have been close for years, before they made debut.
They are part of a group of celebrity friends that also includes KAI of EXO, TAEMIN of SHINee, RAVI of VIXX, Kim Timoteo of disbanded HOTSHOT and non-celebrity friend Kwon-ho.
Their ongoing friendship is melting the hearts of many fans across the globe.
