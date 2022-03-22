[SBS Star] BTS V Shows Support for His Best Friend Park Seo Jun

V of K-pop boy group BTS and actor Park Seo Jun proved their rock-solid friendship with their recent interaction on Instagram.On March 21, Park Seo Jun took to his personal Instagram and shared three new photos of himself.The photos were the ones from his recent photo shoot for a denim brand, as he has recently appointed as the brand's new model.Among thousands of comments left on the comment section, there was a comment from V showing his support for Park Seo Jun.V summed up everyone's thoughts on the photos by simply commenting two fire emojis.To this, Park Seo Jun replied with a surprised face emoji.Park Seo Jun and V became a close friend to each other after co-starring in the 2016 drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth'.The two stars are the members of 'Wooga Family', a group of celebrity friends that include actors Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and hip hop artist Peakboy as members.(Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)(SBS Star)