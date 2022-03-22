뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS V Shows Support for His Best Friend Park Seo Jun
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS V Shows Support for His Best Friend Park Seo Jun

[SBS Star] BTS V Shows Support for His Best Friend Park Seo Jun

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.03.22 17:36 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS V Shows Support for His Best Friend Park Seo Jun
V of K-pop boy group BTS and actor Park Seo Jun proved their rock-solid friendship with their recent interaction on Instagram.

On March 21, Park Seo Jun took to his personal Instagram and shared three new photos of himself.
BTS V Shows Support for His Best Friend Park Seo Jun BTS V Shows Support for His Best Friend Park Seo JunThe photos were the ones from his recent photo shoot for a denim brand, as he has recently appointed as the brand's new model.

Among thousands of comments left on the comment section, there was a comment from V showing his support for Park Seo Jun. 
BTS V Shows Support for His Best Friend Park Seo JunV summed up everyone's thoughts on the photos by simply commenting two fire emojis.

To this, Park Seo Jun replied with a surprised face emoji.
BTS V Shows Support for His Best Friend Park Seo JunPark Seo Jun and V became a close friend to each other after co-starring in the 2016 drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth'.

The two stars are the members of 'Wooga Family', a group of celebrity friends that include actors Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and hip hop artist Peakboy as members.

(Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.