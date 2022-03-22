뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Seo Jun Turns Into the Sweetest Uncle of His Manager's Son
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Seo Jun Turns Into the Sweetest Uncle of His Manager's Son

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Seo Jun Turns Into the Sweetest Uncle of His Manager's Son

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.22 17:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Seo Jun Turns Into the Sweetest Uncle of His Managers Son
Actor Park Seo Jun showed the sweetest love for his manager's son. 

On March 21, Park Seo Jun updated his YouTube with a new video. 

In this video, Park Seo Jun was seen taking part in a photo shoot. 

During the break, Park Seo Jun went to see a special visitor who came to his work―his manager's baby boy. 

Park Seo Jun walked over towards the baby, and stared at him with a big smile on his face. 

He poked the both sides of his cheeks, and the baby smiled and showed some happy moves. 

As Park Seo Jun's manager saw this, he commented, "My son didn't smile to anybody else when they touched him like that.", making Park Seo Jun burst out laughing. 
Park Seo Jun Park Seo JunThen, Park Seo Jun held the baby in his arms and said, "Hello, Dong-wook (the baby's name)." 

The baby leaned against his shoulders as if he felt comfortable in his arms, and the actor smiled in great happiness. 

Park Seo Jun took the baby to his waiting room where other staff members were, and asked them if they could take a photo of him with the baby. 

Right at that moment, the baby suddenly started to cry; it seemed like too many people in the room surprised him.  

Park Seo Jun's manager came and took the baby to another room, while Park Seo Jun apologized to him. 
 

Under this video, a lot of Park Seo Jun's fans left comments saying how Park Seo Jun will become an amazing father one day. 

(Credit= '박서준 Record PARK's' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.