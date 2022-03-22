뉴스
[SBS Star] Massive Crowds in the Philippines Spotted Chanting BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love'
Published 2022.03.22
[SBS Star] Massive Crowds in the Philippines Spotted Chanting BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love'
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's 2019 song 'Kill This Love' was played during a presidential campaign rally held in the Philippines.

On March 21, one video filmed in Pasig city, the Philippines, went viral on Twitter.
Massive Crowds in the Philippines Spotted Chanting BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love'The video shows hundreds and thousands of crowds chanting along BLACKPINK LISA's 'Kill This Love' part, "BLACKPINK in your area."

According to fans, the video was filmed during Leni Robredo and her running mate Francis Pangilinan's presidential campaign rally held in the city.
 
The rally reportedly garnered a massive crowd of more than 180,000 people.

Presidential candidates have been holding their campaign rallies all across the country, as the presidential election of the Philippines is scheduled to take place on May 9.

Leni Robredo is the current Vice President of the Philippines, and other presidential candidates include Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (the son of former President Ferdinand Marcos) and former professional boxer Manny Pacquaio.
Leni Robredo presidential campaign rally Leni Robredo presidential campaign rallyWhile the members of BLACKPINK have yet to comment on their song being played during the presidential rally of the Philippines, fans were thrilled to see that BLACKPINK's music was played during such a massive rally.

(Credit= YG Entertainment, AFP/Yonhap News Agency, 'triciayaaa_' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
