뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE SOYEON Says She Specifically Wants to Get Married at 31; Explains Why
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE SOYEON Says She Specifically Wants to Get Married at 31; Explains Why

[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE SOYEON Says She Specifically Wants to Get Married at 31; Explains Why

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.22 16:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE SOYEON Says She Specifically Wants to Get Married at 31; Explains Why
SOYEON of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE shared that she wants to get married at the age of 31. 

On March 21 episode of SBS' television show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny', SOYEON made a guest appearance. 

In this episode, SOYEON was seen visiting hip-hop artist Giant Pink's home where a mini celebration party was held to celebrate Giant Pink's pregnancy. 
SOYEONAs it had not been long since Giant Pink got married, she asked SOYEON if she had ever thought about marriage. 

SOYEON answered, "Of course. I'm actually always thinking about marriage. I've always wanted to get married." 

She continued, "I initially wanted to get married when I'm 28, but I'm already 25 now. So, I decided to give myself some more time. I'm going to get married when I'm 31." 
SOYEONIn a suprised tone of voice, Giant Pink responded, "When I first met you, you were still a teenager. You were 19. I still can't believe that you're 25 already. Why did you want to get married early?" 

SOYEON commented, "I've always dreamed of being a young mom. When I was in school, I envied my friends who had young moms. They seemed like they were such good friends."  

She went on, "At that time, I told myself that I would become a friend-like young mom. It's been my dream for a long time." 
SOYEON(Credit= SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, 'G.I.DLE.CUBE' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.