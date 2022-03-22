[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE SOYEON Says She Specifically Wants to Get Married at 31; Explains Why

SOYEON of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE shared that she wants to get married at the age of 31.On March 21 episode of SBS' television show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny', SOYEON made a guest appearance.In this episode, SOYEON was seen visiting hip-hop artist Giant Pink's home where a mini celebration party was held to celebrate Giant Pink's pregnancy.As it had not been long since Giant Pink got married, she asked SOYEON if she had ever thought about marriage.SOYEON answered, "Of course. I'm actually always thinking about marriage. I've always wanted to get married."She continued, "I initially wanted to get married when I'm 28, but I'm already 25 now. So, I decided to give myself some more time. I'm going to get married when I'm 31."In a suprised tone of voice, Giant Pink responded, "When I first met you, you were still a teenager. You were 19. I still can't believe that you're 25 already. Why did you want to get married early?"SOYEON commented, "I've always dreamed of being a young mom. When I was in school, I envied my friends who had young moms. They seemed like they were such good friends."She went on, "At that time, I told myself that I would become a friend-like young mom. It's been my dream for a long time."(Credit= SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, 'G.I.DLE.CUBE' Facebook)(SBS Star)