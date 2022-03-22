뉴스
[SBS Star] YeSung Talks About Their Past Manager Who Stole Super Junior Members' Luxury Goods
Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.22
The members of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared that their past manager used to steal their stuff. 

On March 20 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Super Junior made a guest appearance. 

While talking together, they brought up about their manager who used to steal things from the dorm. 
Super JuniorYeSung said, "From one point, our stuff kept disappearing from our dorm. I was living with RyeoWook and KyuHyun at that time. One day, I woke up by this sound in my room. When I woke up, I saw our manager going through my stuff." 

He continued, "As it was so suspicious, I got up and walked out of the front door a little while later. There, I saw a pile of our stuff. I caught him trying to run away, and I called LeeTeuk." 

LeeTeuk commented, "Ah yes, I lived a floor above them at that time. I got there right away, and the manager started going crazy when I got there. I had to block him from going to the kitchen, because I thought he might grab a knife or something. It was pretty intense." 
Super JuniorDongHae asked, "What was the manager trying to steal from the dorm anyway?" 

LeeTeuk answered, "He was trying to steal watches, scarves, fragrances and things like that. Those were all expensive ones; they were gifts from our fans." 

KyuHyun added, "It turned out he had been stealing and piling up our stuff in his secret place for months." 

ShinDong responded, "Oh, wow. I guess he was trying to move the stuff to his place at one go when he had time. That's creepy." 
Super Junior(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star) 
