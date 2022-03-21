뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Squid Game' Director Plans to Bring Jung Hoyeon Back as Her Character's Twin in Season 2?
Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.21 18:12
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Squid Game Director Plans to Bring Jung Hoyeon Back as Her Characters Twin in Season 2?
'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk shared that actress Jung Hoyeon may come back as her character's twin in the next season. 

On March 19, one American news outlet released a brief interview of Hwang Dong-hyuk online. 

In this interview, Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke about making the next season of Netflix's series 'Squid Game' that made a hit around the world last year. 

Hwang Dong-hyuk said, "There is nothing to see just yet, but I'm working hard on ideas for the next season. There will be more great games, that's all I can say." 

He continued, "I'm just still brainstorming and collecting ideas for 'Squid Game: Season 2'. I haven't even started with the writing yet."  
Squid GameThen, the interviewer asked whether there will be any flashbacks, "Can we expect to see some cast members coming back somehow?" 

Hwang Dong-hyuk laughingly answered, "No, because most of them are dead. But I'll try something to bring them back to the second season." 

As he saw Jung Hoyeon next to him, who played the role of a North Korean defector 'Kang Sae-byeok', he said, "Let's say maybe she has a twin sister, you'll see." 

When Jung Hoyeon heard this, she laughed and playfully responded, "I could change my hair color. I'll get some plastic surgery done as well!" 
Squid GameAt the end of the interview, Hwang Dong-hyuk was asked if he had been surprised by the success of the series. 

The director stated, "Yeah, in a way, because who can expect this kind of success? I tried hard to make a successful series, but never expected this much success. It's a surprise." 

Premiered last September, 'Squid Game' is about 456 cash-strapped people competing in children's games to win a ton of cash after being invited to the competition by some strangers. 
Squid Game(Credit= 'netflixkr' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
