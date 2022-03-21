뉴스
[SBS Star] Jang Dong Gun to Become a Reader at Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Wedding
[SBS Star] Jang Dong Gun to Become a Reader at Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Wedding

[SBS Star] Jang Dong Gun to Become a Reader at Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Wedding

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.03.21
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jang Dong Gun to Become a Reader at Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jins Wedding
Actor Jang Dong Gun will be a wedding reader at his best friend actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin's wedding ceremony.

On March 21, it was reported that Jang Dong Gun is appointed as the wedding reader for Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's wedding.
Jang Dong Gun to Become a Reader at Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's WeddingJang Dong Gun and Hyun Bin has been maintaining their solid friendship since 2005, despite their 10-year age gap.

According to reports, Jang Dong Gun is also a good friend of Son Ye-jin as they both were active in the industry during similar times.
Jang Dong Gun to Become a Reader at Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's WeddingThe scriptwriter of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's mega-hit drama 'Crash Landing on You', Park Ji-eun, was also invited to their wedding.

Park has been known to be a good friend of the couple, even after the drama's finale.
Jang Dong Gun to Become a Reader at Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's WeddingMeanwhile, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are all set to hold their wedding ceremony at the end of this month at Grand Walkerhill Seoul's Aston House.

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, tvN Crash Landing on You)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.