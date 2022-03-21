[SBS Star] Jang Dong Gun to Become a Reader at Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Wedding

Actor Jang Dong Gun will be a wedding reader at his best friend actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin's wedding ceremony.On March 21, it was reported that Jang Dong Gun is appointed as the wedding reader for Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's wedding.Jang Dong Gun and Hyun Bin has been maintaining their solid friendship since 2005, despite their 10-year age gap.According to reports, Jang Dong Gun is also a good friend of Son Ye-jin as they both were active in the industry during similar times.The scriptwriter of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's mega-hit drama 'Crash Landing on You', Park Ji-eun, was also invited to their wedding.Park has been known to be a good friend of the couple, even after the drama's finale.Meanwhile, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are all set to hold their wedding ceremony at the end of this month at Grand Walkerhill Seoul's Aston House.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, tvN Crash Landing on You)(SBS Star)