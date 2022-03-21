[SBS Star] BTS Members Reveal the Secret Behind JUNGKOOK's Wardrobe Malfunction on Stage

~펰럽 단추 얘기~

집나간 단추에 대해서 형아들 정구기 단추 만지작 몰아가깈ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ

☆ 정국이 까야되니까 오일 바른다고 ☆

단추를 잠궜는데 다시 풀려서 어이없어서 웃었다곸ㅋㅋㅋㅋ아예 단추 다 푸르고 할까 고민했었대ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/iPpq0nGxia — 피크��.97 (@peachcrush_jk) March 19, 2022

The members of K-pop boy group BTS revealed the secret behind JUNGKOOK's continuous wardrobe malfunction during their 'FAKE LOVE' stages.On March 19, BTS' RM, SUGA, J-HOPE, JIMIN, V, and JUNGKOOK held a live broadcast to interact with fans.JIN was unable to join the live broadcast as he had to focus on the recovery of his finger injury.During the live broadcast, the members shared something interesting about JUNGKOOK's iconic abs-revealing dance during 'FAKE LOVE' stage.RM said, "I saw JUNGKOOK keep touching one button on his shirt during our rehearsal," and SUGA said, "I was told that you put oil on before going up on stage."To this, JUNGKOOK explained that it was a common thing for him to put some body oil on his body backstage.JIMIN shared that he saw JUNGKOOK posing in front of the mirror, flexing his muscles and checking himself out.As the members continue to burst into laughter, JUNGKOOK laughingly responded, "Should I not look on myself?"(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, 'righthere0901' 'peachcrush_jk' Twitter)(SBS Star)