[SBS Star] BTS Members Reveal the Secret Behind JUNGKOOK's Wardrobe Malfunction on Stage
Published 2022.03.21 14:39
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Members Reveal the Secret Behind JUNGKOOKs Wardrobe Malfunction on Stage
The members of K-pop boy group BTS revealed the secret behind JUNGKOOK's continuous wardrobe malfunction during their 'FAKE LOVE' stages.

On March 19, BTS' RM, SUGA, J-HOPE, JIMIN, V, and JUNGKOOK held a live broadcast to interact with fans.

JIN was unable to join the live broadcast as he had to focus on the recovery of his finger injury.
BTSDuring the live broadcast, the members shared something interesting about JUNGKOOK's iconic abs-revealing dance during 'FAKE LOVE' stage.

RM said, "I saw JUNGKOOK keep touching one button on his shirt during our rehearsal," and SUGA said, "I was told that you put oil on before going up on stage."

To this, JUNGKOOK explained that it was a common thing for him to put some body oil on his body backstage.
BTS BTSJIMIN shared that he saw JUNGKOOK posing in front of the mirror, flexing his muscles and checking himself out.

As the members continue to burst into laughter, JUNGKOOK laughingly responded, "Should I not look on myself?"
 
(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, 'righthere0901' 'peachcrush_jk' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
