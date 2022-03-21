뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Finds His Wife Han Ga In the Scariest in the World?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Finds His Wife Han Ga In the Scariest in the World?

[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Finds His Wife Han Ga In the Scariest in the World?

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.21 14:07 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Finds His Wife Han Ga In the Scariest in the World?
Actor Yeon Jung Hoon shared that he finds his wife actress Han Ga In the scariest in the world, and he explained why. 

On March 20 episode of KBS' television show '2 Days & 1 Night', Yeon Jung Hoon shared what it is like to live with Han Ga In. 

While playing a game where the members of '2 Days & 1 Night' had to answer questions about the hot topics online and new slangs. 

Yeon Jung Hoon had no idea of the questions, but there was one thing he knew about―'the perilla leaves debate'. 

'The perilla leaves debate' is about whether it is okay for you to help separate the leaves from the side dish plate for your lover's friend if he/she is seen struggling when all of you are eating together. 

It is one of the hottest debate topics online at the moment. 
Yeon Jung HoonYeon Jung Hoon said, "The reason why I know this is because my wife went totally mad about this at our dinner table the other day." 

He continued, "She was pretty much debating by herself, and it went on for ages. She went really angry while talking about it." 

He resumed, "As I listened to her words, I started to agree with her. If we were in a Western country, it may have been considered as a manner, but not in Korea. It was just wrong in Korea. It just can't happen in Korea!" 
Yeon Jung HoonLater on, Yeon Jung Hoon was asked what scared him the most in this world, which he answered, "It's my wife." 

To this, RAVI asked with curious eyes, "I thought she was the most precious thing in the world for you. How did she become the scariest thing in the world?"  

Yeon Jung Hoon laughed and responded, "That's how it works. If something is too precious, it becomes the most frightening thing. It's all because she's too precious." 
Yeon Jung Hoon(Credit= BH Entertainment, KBS 2 Days & 1 Night) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.