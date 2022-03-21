[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Finds His Wife Han Ga In the Scariest in the World?

Actor Yeon Jung Hoon shared that he finds his wife actress Han Ga In the scariest in the world, and he explained why.On March 20 episode of KBS' television show '2 Days & 1 Night', Yeon Jung Hoon shared what it is like to live with Han Ga In.While playing a game where the members of '2 Days & 1 Night' had to answer questions about the hot topics online and new slangs.Yeon Jung Hoon had no idea of the questions, but there was one thing he knew about―'the perilla leaves debate'.'The perilla leaves debate' is about whether it is okay for you to help separate the leaves from the side dish plate for your lover's friend if he/she is seen struggling when all of you are eating together.It is one of the hottest debate topics online at the moment.Yeon Jung Hoon said, "The reason why I know this is because my wife went totally mad about this at our dinner table the other day."He continued, "She was pretty much debating by herself, and it went on for ages. She went really angry while talking about it."He resumed, "As I listened to her words, I started to agree with her. If we were in a Western country, it may have been considered as a manner, but not in Korea. It was just wrong in Korea. It just can't happen in Korea!"Later on, Yeon Jung Hoon was asked what scared him the most in this world, which he answered, "It's my wife."To this, RAVI asked with curious eyes, "I thought she was the most precious thing in the world for you. How did she become the scariest thing in the world?"Yeon Jung Hoon laughed and responded, "That's how it works. If something is too precious, it becomes the most frightening thing. It's all because she's too precious."(Credit= BH Entertainment, KBS 2 Days & 1 Night)(SBS Star)