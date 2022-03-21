[SBS Star] "He Cried" Cho Jung Seok Worried About GUMMY Before Their Dating News Was Reported

Actor Cho Jung Seok said to have teared up and asked his wife singer GUMMY's friend to be with her on the day when their dating news was reported.On March 18 episode of KBS' 'Entertainment Weekly', a story behind Cho Jung Seok and GUMMY's romance was unveiled.Back in 2013, Cho Jung Seok and GUMMY met each other through their mutual friend singer Young-ji.Young-ji brought Cho Jung Seok to GUMMY's birthday party, and that was how their love story began.When it had been about two years since they were together, it was reported that they were in a relationship.Following the report, they made their relationship public.Young-ji said, "A day before their dating news was reported, I actually received a call from Jung Seok."The singer continued, "He asked me to be with GUMMY the next day, as he thought she would go through a hard time."She resumed, "Jung Seok called right after he had finished shooting for his drama, and he thanked me in tears. He cried."Cho Jung Seok and GUMMY married each other in October 2018, and their daughter was born in August 2020.The celebrity couple is known for their great love for one another.(Credit= C-JeS Entertainment, KBS Entertainment Weekly)(SBS Star)