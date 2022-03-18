뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Minho Shares Who Paid for His Meal with Lee Jung Jae·Lee Byung Hun·Eric Nam at L.A. Restaurant
[SBS Star] Lee Minho Shares Who Paid for His Meal with Lee Jung Jae·Lee Byung Hun·Eric Nam at L.A. Restaurant

[SBS Star] Lee Minho Shares Who Paid for His Meal with Lee Jung Jae·Lee Byung Hun·Eric Nam at L.A. Restaurant

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.18 18:19
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Minho Shares Who Paid for His Meal with Lee Jung Jae·Lee Byung Hun·Eric Nam at L.A. Restaurant
Actor Lee Minho shared who paid for his meal with other stars at a Korean restaurant in Los Angeles, the United States. 

On March 18, Lee Minho sat down for a press interview to talk about his new series 'PACHINKO' on Apple TV+. 

During the interview, Lee Minho was asked about his visit to L.A. last November. 

In particular, he was asked who paid for his meal with other stars after the event. 

At that time, Lee Minho came to visit L.A. to attend '2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala'. 
Lee MinhoFollowing the event, Lee Minho was spotted having dinner with singer Eric Nam, actors Lee Byung Hun, Gang Dong Won, Jung Woo Sung, Park Hae Soo, Lee Jung Jae and Lee Jung Jae's girlfriend chaebol businesswoman Lim Se-ryoung. 

They also attended '2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala', and seemed to have met up for a little after party at a Korean restaurant in Koreatown. 

They were spotted having a good time together by some fans then. 

Lee Minho laughed and answered, "Actually, I don't know who paid for the dinner on that day." 

He continued, "I was among one of the maknaes, so it wasn't me. I think one of the sunbaes paid." 
Lee Minho Lee Minho(Credit= Online Community, 'actorleeminho' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
