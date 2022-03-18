뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Ham Shares How Surprised He Was About JIN's Good Looks When He First Saw Him
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Seo Ham Shares How Surprised He Was About JIN's Good Looks When He First Saw Him

[SBS Star] Park Seo Ham Shares How Surprised He Was About JIN's Good Looks When He First Saw Him

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.18 16:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Ham Shares How Surprised He Was About JINs Good Looks When He First Saw Him
Actor Park Seo Ham shared that he was very surprised about JIN of K-pop boy group BTS' appearance when he first saw him. 

Lately, Park Seo Ham made headlines multiples times after his recently-released series 'Semantic Error' started gaining a lot of attention. 

In the BL (Boys Love) series 'Semantic Error', he took a lead role of the character 'Jang Jae-young', who is a popular student at a university, studying Visual Design. 

Following the success of 'Semantic Error', more and more K-pop as well as K-drama fans tried to get to know him better. 

While doing so, one of Park Seo Ham's past interviews caught their eye. 
JINIn this interview, Park Seo Ham was asked which male star shocked him the most with their great looks. 

Park Seo Ham answered, "When I became a trainee, JIN was the first other trainee I saw at our agency. As soon as I saw him, my jaw just dropped to the floor." 

He continued, "Compared to him, I was super ugly. I felt really ugly next to him. He was the greatest looking trainee at our agency, and all the other trainees said the same thing about him. 

He went on, "JIN is unbelievably handsome. Every time I see him, I always think to myself, 'How can anyone even look like that?'" 
Park Seo HamThen, Park Seo Ham talked about his trainee days with JIN. 

Park Seo Ham said, "I still remember him asking me if I wanted to have some cold noodles with him on the first day we met. Thanks to him, I adjusted to the new life quickly. I still thank him for that." 

He resumed, "After JIN made debut, he became very busy. Despite that, he still talks to me like the old days. Most of the time, he's joking about with me, but he does give me useful advice and tells me good things too. He's an amazing hyung. I respect him a lot." 
JINBefore his acting debut, Park Seo Ham actually made debut as a member of K-pop boy group KNK in 2016; he left the group last year. 

He was a trainee at JYP Entertainment as well as BTS' agency Big Hit Music before his debut as KNK, where he trained with the members of BTS. 

(Credit= Online Community, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'parkseoham' 'official_knk_ynb' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.