[SBS Star] Thai Authorities to Investigate BLACKPINK LISA's 'Illegal' Ad Shared on Social Media

Thai authorities reportedly decided to launch an investigation into the widespread online distribution of an alcohol advertisement that features LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.According to multiple Thai media outlets' report on March 17, Thailand's Ministry of Health's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instructed the national Alcohol Control Committee (OACC) to investigate who post and spread LISA's alcohol advertisement photos and videos on social media.As a Buddhist country, Thailand bans all forms of alcohol advertisements on all media platforms; and one can be sentenced to one year in jail and fined up to 500,000 THB (approximately 15,000 dollars).LISA has been recently chosen as the global ambassador for a renowned Scotch whiskey brand.Due to her immense popularity in her home country, LISA's advertisement has been widely circulated on multiple Thai social media.Thai news outlet Nation reported that it is questionable whether LISA would also be punished like other celebrities.Ministry of Health's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's deputy director Kachonsak Kaewcharat told Nation that LISA's appearance on alcohol ads may not have violated other countries' laws, as many countries other than Thailand do not consider alcohol advertising illegal.Thailand's Liquor Control Act (Article 32) strictly prohibits not only the promotion of alcoholic beverages on all media platforms, but also the display of glasses containing alcohol as they may also encourage other citizens to drink alcohol.(Credit= Chivas Regal, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)