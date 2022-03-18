[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Says His Ivy League Graduate Sister Shared She Felt like She Was His Shadow

Singer Lee Seung Gi revealed that his younger sister, who went to an Ivy League university, once shared that she felt like she was his shadow.On March 17 episode of SBS' television show 'Circle House', Lee Seung Gi talked about his sister.Lee Seung Gi said, "As I became so successful from such a young age, not because I was that talented but it was good timing and luck, I think my parents, relatives and family friends had quite great expectations from my sister as well."He continued, "My sister studied in the States. She went there all by herself, and got into an Ivy League university. She did her Masters there as well. Now, she's back in Korea, working for one of the industry giants."But what Lee Seung Gi did not know was some emotional distress that his sister experienced growing up as his sister, he said.Lee Seung Gi stated, "You know you have to write an application essay to get into an Ivy League university, right? I happened to see it, and it was titled, 'A Shadow of My Brother'. I had no idea she felt that way until then."He went on, "She said that she felt like she was my shadow because of the things I had and achieved. I wouldn't say that I feel sorry, but I feel bad for that. I always try to treat her well, and that's the reason why."He added, "If I weren't her older brother, I feel like she may have gotten more attention and compliments that she should have gotten."Lee Seung Gi's sister is said to have born in 1992, five years younger than Lee Seung Gi.(Credit= SBS Circle House)(SBS Star)