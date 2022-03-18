뉴스
[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon to Join Alfonso Cuaron's Apple TV+ Thriller Alongside Cate Blanchett
Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.18
Actress Jung Hoyeon has joined the cast of Apple TV+'s upcoming thriller series 'Disclaimer'. 

On March 17, it was reported that Jung Hoyeon will appear on 'Disclaimer' opposite Australian actress Cate Blanchett, American actor Kevin Kline, English actor Sacha Baron Cohen and Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee. 
Jung HoyeonBased on the novel of the same name by English writer Renee Knight, 'Disclaimer' stars Cate Blanchett as 'Catherine Ravenscroft'. 

Catherine Ravenscroft is a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. 

Jung Hoyeon will star as 'Kim', an ambitious, hardworking and eager-to-please woman, and she knows that working for Catherine Ravenscroft is going to be her big break.

'Disclaimer' will be written, produced and directed by Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón whose work includes 'Children of Men', 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban', 'Gravity' and more. 
Jung HoyeonJung Hoyeon broke out in Netflix's mega-hit series 'Squid Game' last year. 

In 'Squid Game', she played the role of a North Korean defector 'Kang Sae-byeok', who landed in third place in the survival game for large cash. 

At the end of last month, Jung Hoyeon won the SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Award for 'Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series' for her work in 'Squid Game'. 
Jung Hoyeon(Credit= 'hoooooyeony' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
