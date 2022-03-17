뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ahn Hyo Seop Puts a Puffer Coat on Kim Sejeong as She Shivers with Cold
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ahn Hyo Seop Puts a Puffer Coat on Kim Sejeong as She Shivers with Cold

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ahn Hyo Seop Puts a Puffer Coat on Kim Sejeong as She Shivers with Cold

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.17 18:18
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ahn Hyo Seop Puts a Puffer Coat on Kim Sejeong as She Shivers with Cold
Actor Ahn Hyo Seop was spotted putting a puffer coat on actress Kim Sejeong as he saw her shivering with cold. 

On March 16, SBS' drama 'Business Proposal' released a 5-minute behind-the-scenes footage of the drama. 

In this footage, Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong's characters were seen attending their company foundation day event together. 

Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong were waiting for the production team to get fully ready to shoot. 

Since it was a formal event, Kim Sejeong wore a stylish sleeveless black dress. 
Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim SejeongBut as it was a cold day, it looked like Kim Sejeong felt too cold in her summer dress. 

She put a cardigan on, and held a hand warmer in both hands, but she kept shivering. 

She even hugged one of her staff members to keep herself warm. 
Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim SejeongRight then, Ahn Hyo Seop asked his staff, "Could you pass my puffer coat over to me?", locating his puffer coat at the same time. 

When his staff brought him his puffer coat, he put it on Kim Sejeong. 

In response to his kindness, Kim Sejeong smiled brightly and commented, "Oh, I won't say no to this!" 
 

(Credit= 'SBS Catch' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
