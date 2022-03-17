[SBS Star] Han Ye Seul Shares Whether She Plans to Marry Her 10-year Younger Boyfriend Soon

Actress Han Ye Seul shared whether she has any plan on marrying her boyfriend former stage actor Ryu Sung-jae soon.In the afternoon of March 17, Han Ye Seul went live on Instagram.During the live broadcast, Han Ye Seul talked about her happiness.Han Ye Seul said, "As I aged quite a bit now, there is nothing really that makes me too happy. I think it's more like that little things that make me happy."She continued, "I enjoy eating fast food while watching Netflix with my boyfriend, going for a walk on a nice day. Things like this in my daily life are the joy of my life these days."She went on, "I felt huge happiness and incredibly amazed when I went to a club for the first time, when I went on a trip for the first time, when I stayed at a hotel for the first time and when I bought a house and car for the first time. But I don't get the same feelings anymore. They're no longer there."Then, Han Ye Seul shared her thoughts on marriage.The actress said, "I'm not sure if marriage is a must in life, but I don't see any reasons why I shouldn't get married either."She resumed, "But I'm really happy with the way everything is at the moment. So, I don't know if marriage is something necessary right now."She added, "You never know though, I might get married soon. If I get the feeling that I want to get married, I will."Han Ye Seul made her relationship with Ryu Sung-jae public last May.She was born in 1981 and he was born in 1991, making them 10 years apart.(Credit= 'han_ye_seul_' Instagram)(SBS Star)