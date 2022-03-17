뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Want to Buy Them a Car Now" SOMI Says She Bought Her Parents a House·Shop
[SBS Star] "I Want to Buy Them a Car Now" SOMI Says She Bought Her Parents a House·Shop

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.17
K-pop artist SOMI shared that she bought a house and shop for her parents 

On March 16 episode of Mnet's television show 'TMI SHOW', SOMI made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, SOMI revealed that she bought a place for her parents for them to open a shop. 

She added with a shy smile, "I also bought them a house." 

As the hosts were surprised of how big and expensive her gifts were, SOMI explained, "This was only possible as I made debut early."
SOMIThen, SOMI revealed what she wishes to give her parents now that she has already given them a house and shop. 

She said, "I bought a multi-million won car last year. It was my dream car, and I love it. I don't wish for any other cars at the moment." 

She continued, "I actually would like to buy a car for my parents in the near future." 
SOMI SOMISOMI first appeared on television as a JYP Entertainment trainee in Mnet's survival audition show 'SIXTEEN'. 

After failing to make debut through 'SIXTEEN', SOMI joined another Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101'. 

Following 'Produce 101', SOMI debuted as a member of project girl group I.O.I. 

I.O.I made the group's official debut in May 2016, then disbanded in January 2017. 

In August 2018, SOMI parted ways with JYP Entertainment and joined THE BLACK LABEL, where she made her solo debut in June 2019. 

(Credit= 'somsomi.official' Facebook, Mnet TMI SHOW) 

(SBS Star) 
