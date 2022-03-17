뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS V Impresses Fans with His New Hobby: Golf
Published 2022.03.17
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS V Impresses Fans with His New Hobby: Golf
It seems like V of K-pop boy group BTS just added golf to his hobby.

On March 17, V took to BTS' official Twitter to share a new video of himself.

In the video, V is seen practicing his driver swings at an indoor golf studio.
VAlong with the video, V wrote, "A video of a golfbie (golf + newbie).", indicating that he is new to golf.

While his impressive skills say otherwise, fans revealed that there is a specific reason why V has decided to play golf. 
VAccording to fans, V previously took to BTS' Weverse and revealed that he decided to learn how to play golf because of his father.

V wrote, "My dad said his biggest wish is to go golfing with his son, so I've been learning for the past three weeks or so. I haven't even made my field debut yet."
VV has many other hobbies other than golf, including saxophone and judo.
 
(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, BIG HIT MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
