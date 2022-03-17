[SBS Star] BTS V Impresses Fans with His New Hobby: Golf

It seems like V of K-pop boy group BTS just added golf to his hobby.On March 17, V took to BTS' official Twitter to share a new video of himself.In the video, V is seen practicing his driver swings at an indoor golf studio.Along with the video, V wrote, "A video of a golfbie (golf + newbie).", indicating that he is new to golf.While his impressive skills say otherwise, fans revealed that there is a specific reason why V has decided to play golf.According to fans, V previously took to BTS' Weverse and revealed that he decided to learn how to play golf because of his father.V wrote, "My dad said his biggest wish is to go golfing with his son, so I've been learning for the past three weeks or so. I haven't even made my field debut yet."V has many other hobbies other than golf, including saxophone and judo.(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, BIG HIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)