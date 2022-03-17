뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "We Recorded It in 2020!" IU Thought Jay Park Did Not Like Her Singing in 'GANADARA'?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "We Recorded It in 2020!" IU Thought Jay Park Did Not Like Her Singing in 'GANADARA'?

[SBS Star] "We Recorded It in 2020!" IU Thought Jay Park Did Not Like Her Singing in 'GANADARA'?

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.17 14:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "We Recorded It in 2020!" IU Thought Jay Park Did Not Like Her Singing in GANADARA?
K-pop artist IU shared that she believed hip-hop artist Jay Park did not like her singing in their song 'GANADARA'. 

On March 16, IU uploaded a new video of her show 'Palette' that featured Jay Park. 
IUDuring their conversation, they mentioned their song 'GANADARA', which was released on March 11. 

Jay Park said, "Thank you so much for featuring in my song, IU. You said you wanted to collaborate with me in the past, and when you said that, I started working on 'GANADARA'." 

He continued, "After I made 'GANADARA', I asked everybody around if it was good enough that IU would want to feature in it. I sent the song to you following multiple approvals. I was so happy when you said yes."

IU responded, "But we worked in this song together like two years ago. I recorded it in 2020. What took you so long to release it?" 

She laughed and added, "For the last two years, I thought to myself, 'Oh, maybe he didn't like the way I sang the song that he decided not to release it.'" 
IUTo this, Jay Park commented, "Yes, we did finish recording and all in 2020. I even made some mixes as well. But I just didn't think it was the right time to release it." 

The hip-hop artist resumed, "I wanted to release it when I could afford to spend all my time and effort into it. Since I've recently established a new management agency, I thought the song would make a good start." 

He added, "Besides, the song doesn't sound old or anything even though it's been two years since I made it, doesn't it?" 

Then, IU said, "Yeah, I think you've made a good choice after all, because it's all very good timing. The weather is really nice these days too, and 'GANADARA' goes so well with it. It's a perfect song to listen to in the beginning of spring." 
IUJay Park stated, "Ah, also, a lot of people around the world are interested in Korean culture nowadays. I thought Korean culture fans could learn Korean with 'GANADARA' too." 

IU asked, "Is that why you made the title in English in the sounds of the first four letters of the Korean alphabet?", which Jay Park nodded to. 
 

(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube)  

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.