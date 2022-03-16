[SBS Star] Fans Criticize KyuHyun for Making a Sudden Appearance During Taeyeon's Video Call Event

Fans debate whether it was rude of KyuHyun of K-pop boy group Super Junior to make a sudden appearance on his labelmate K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's Taeyeon's fan video call event.On March 15, Taeyeon held her one-one-one fan video call event in celebration of the release of her new solo album 'INVU'.About 30 fans who purchased the new album had the opportunity to be randomly selected for this special interaction with Taeyeon herself.While Taeyeon was talking to one of the fans via video call, KyuHyun was seen suddenly making his apparance and saying hi to the camera.Since only a limited amount of time was given for each fan, some fans criticized KyuHyun's behavior for 'interrupting' Taeyeon and the fan's conversation.Fans pointed out that the fans must have purchased hundreds of physical albums to get a better chance of winning the opportunity to talk with Taeyeon.They commented, "Even Taeyeon looks uncomfortable here. He really need to apologize to her.", "That's so inconsiderate of him.", "Staff members should've let KyuHyun know that Taeyeon was on her video call event, not a regular video call.", and more.(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)