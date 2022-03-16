뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: 2PM JUNHO Blushes as Female Staff Go Wild During His Photo Shoot
Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.16 16:12
JUNHO of K-pop boy group 2PM blushed as some female staff went wild during his photo shoot for a cosmetics brand. 

On March 14, JUNHO updated a new video on his YouTube channel. 

The video showed JUNHO taking part in a photo shoot for a cosmetics brand. 

He was wearing a neat beige sweater and pair of light brown pants, giving himself a tidy look. 
JUNHOWhen he was making different poses for the camera, some of his female staff went, "Ohhhh! Wow!" with excitement. 

They also commented, "Whoa. You are so good-looking!"; one even playfully said, "Look at him, he's liking all this." 

As he heard this, he covered his face with his hand in embarrassment, then laughed. 

His face and ears turned slightly red from the sudden compliment and their playful response too. 
JUNHOThroughout the shooting, the photographer kept telling him how amazing he was doing as well. 

During one of the breaks, JUNHO said, "I really don't know how I should respond to their compliments." and shyly smiled. 
 

(Credit= '이준호 LEE JUNHO' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
