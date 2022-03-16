뉴스
[SBS Star] BIGBANG Reportedly Finished Filming the Group's Comeback MV
K-pop boy group BIGBANG has reportedly completed filming for the group's comeback music video.

On March 16, it was reported that BIGBANG members had completed filming for their upcoming comeback music video last week.
BIGBANGIn response to the report, a source from BIGBANG's management agency YG Entertainment shared, "It is true that BIGBANG's comeback preparations are under way. We will announce further details including the single's release date very soon."

Previously, YG Entertainment confirmed that BIGBANG will release a new single this spring.

This will mark BIGBANG's first music release in approximately four years since 'Flower Road' released in March 2018.
BIGBANG(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
