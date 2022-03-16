뉴스
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE & TWICE CHAEYOUNG Spotted on a Dinner Date in Itaewon
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE & TWICE CHAEYOUNG Spotted on a Dinner Date in Itaewon

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE & TWICE CHAEYOUNG Spotted on a Dinner Date in Itaewon

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.16 11:33
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE & TWICE CHAEYOUNG Spotted on a Dinner Date in Itaewon
ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and CHAEYOUNG of another girl group TWICE were seen on a dinner date in Itaewon-dong, Seoul. 

On March 15, one K-pop fan uploaded photos taken at an Italian restaurant in Itaewon-dong. 

The first photo was a blurry photo of ROSÉ and CHAEYOUNG having dinner and talking together. 
CHAEYOUNG and ROSEAnother two photos were their autographs that they left for the restaurant owner. 

Under the autograph, CHAEYOUNG wrote, "Thank you." as well. 

It seemed like they had a good time with good food at the restaurant. 
CHAEYOUNG and ROSEROSÉ and CHAEYOUNG have been good friends for a long time. 

They were frequently spotted sending love for one another at public events since 2017. 

Their real names are both 'Chae-young', so they are often referred to as 'CHAEYOUNGZ' or 'DOUBLE CHAEYOUNG'.  

Since they are part of the two top K-pop girl groups right now, fans are always excited and happy to witness their ongoing friendship.  
CHAEYOUNG and ROSE(Credit= Online Community, 'twice_scg' 'g_magnifica' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
