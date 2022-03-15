[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon Says Her Modeling Experience Helped All Things Which Are Happening to Her Now

Actress Jung Hoyeon shared that her past experience helped all things that are happening to her now.Recently, fashion magazine ELLE KOREA unveiled cover photos of Jung Hoyeon for their April issue.Along with the cover photos, the magazine also released an interview of the actress where she talked about her recent changes following her appearance in Netflix's mega-hit series 'Squid Game'.Jung Hoyeon worked as a runway model for years before she stepped into the acting world; her role in 'Squid Game' was her very first role.During the interview, Jung Hoyeon said, "There are many good things happening to me right now, and my experience as a model in the past is helping current me a lot."She continued, "My belief that it's important to do your best in every moment became stronger these days. You'll be able to build the skills that you may need in the future."She went on, "Another reason why it's important to do your best is that I think it's a way of showing respect for those who put in so much time and effort into that I've become part of."Following that, the interviewer mentioned Jung Hoyeon being a role model for a lot of youngsters nowadays.Then, he/she asked Jung Hoyeon, "Is there anything you would like to say to these youngsters looking up to you?"Jung Hoyeon answered, "I would like to tell them to look around them. When you are young, you tend to focus on yourself, and miss seeing some important around you."She resumed, "I hope they pay more attention to their family, friends and others around them."(Credit= 'hoooooyeony' Instagram, ELLE KOREA)(SBS Star)