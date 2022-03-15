뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon Says Her Modeling Experience Helped All Things Which Are Happening to Her Now
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon Says Her Modeling Experience Helped All Things Which Are Happening to Her Now

[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon Says Her Modeling Experience Helped All Things Which Are Happening to Her Now

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.15 18:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon Says Her Modeling Experience Helped All Things Which Are Happening to Her Now
Actress Jung Hoyeon shared that her past experience helped all things that are happening to her now. 

Recently, fashion magazine ELLE KOREA unveiled cover photos of Jung Hoyeon for their April issue. 

Along with the cover photos, the magazine also released an interview of the actress where she talked about her recent changes following her appearance in Netflix's mega-hit series 'Squid Game'. 

Jung Hoyeon worked as a runway model for years before she stepped into the acting world; her role in 'Squid Game' was her very first role. 
Jung HoyeonDuring the interview, Jung Hoyeon said, "There are many good things happening to me right now, and my experience as a model in the past is helping current me a lot."

She continued, "My belief that it's important to do your best in every moment became stronger these days. You'll be able to build the skills that you may need in the future." 

She went on, "Another reason why it's important to do your best is that I think it's a way of showing respect for those who put in so much time and effort into that I've become part of." 
Jung HoyeonFollowing that, the interviewer mentioned Jung Hoyeon being a role model for a lot of youngsters nowadays. 

Then, he/she asked Jung Hoyeon, "Is there anything you would like to say to these youngsters looking up to you?" 

Jung Hoyeon answered, "I would like to tell them to look around them. When you are young, you tend to focus on yourself, and miss seeing some important around you." 

She resumed, "I hope they pay more attention to their family, friends and others around them." 
Jung Hoyeon(Credit= 'hoooooyeony' Instagram, ELLE KOREA) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.