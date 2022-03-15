뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "That Is 'Semantic Error' Park Seo Ham?!" The Guy in BTS' Many Past Photos Identified
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "That Is 'Semantic Error' Park Seo Ham?!" The Guy in BTS' Many Past Photos Identified

[SBS Star] "That Is 'Semantic Error' Park Seo Ham?!" The Guy in BTS' Many Past Photos Identified

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.15 17:07 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "That Is Semantic Error Park Seo Ham?!" The Guy in BTS Many Past Photos Identified
The guy in many of K-pop boy group BTS' past photos was identified to be actor Park Seo Ham. 

Lately, Park Seo Ham made headlines multiples times after his recently-released series 'Semantic Error' started gaining a lot of attention. 

In the BL (Boys Love) series, 'Semantic Error', he took a lead role of the character 'Jang Jae-young', who is a popular student at a university, studying Visual Design. 
Park Seo HamSince Park Seo Ham only recently caught the eye of many, his past is still not very known to the public. 

Park Seo Ham actually made debut as a member of K-pop boy group KNK in 2016; he left the group last year. 

He was a trainee at JYP Entertainment as well as BTS' agency Big Hit Music before his debut as KNK. 

He trained with the members of BTS, and are good friends with them. 

JIN went to KNK's debut showcase to show him his support to Park Seo Ham as well. 
Park Seo HamIn the past when BTS members shared photos of themselves online, there was always this same good-looking guy in them. 

At that time when they were released, and even until now, not a lot of people knew that was Park Seo Ham. 

Many are surprised after discovering that the guy was in fact Park Seo Ham. 
Park Seo Ham(Credit= Online Community, 'BTS_twt' 'watcha_kr' Twitter, 'official_knk_ynb' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.