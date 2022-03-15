[SBS Star] "That Is 'Semantic Error' Park Seo Ham?!" The Guy in BTS' Many Past Photos Identified

The guy in many of K-pop boy group BTS' past photos was identified to be actor Park Seo Ham.Lately, Park Seo Ham made headlines multiples times after his recently-released series 'Semantic Error' started gaining a lot of attention.In the BL (Boys Love) series, 'Semantic Error', he took a lead role of the character 'Jang Jae-young', who is a popular student at a university, studying Visual Design.Since Park Seo Ham only recently caught the eye of many, his past is still not very known to the public.Park Seo Ham actually made debut as a member of K-pop boy group KNK in 2016; he left the group last year.He was a trainee at JYP Entertainment as well as BTS' agency Big Hit Music before his debut as KNK.He trained with the members of BTS, and are good friends with them.JIN went to KNK's debut showcase to show him his support to Park Seo Ham as well.In the past when BTS members shared photos of themselves online, there was always this same good-looking guy in them.At that time when they were released, and even until now, not a lot of people knew that was Park Seo Ham.Many are surprised after discovering that the guy was in fact Park Seo Ham.(Credit= Online Community, 'BTS_twt' 'watcha_kr' Twitter, 'official_knk_ynb' Instagram)(SBS Star)