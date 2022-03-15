뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Seon Hwa Visits VICTON SEUNGWOO in the Military with Impressive Box Lunch
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Han Seon Hwa Visits VICTON SEUNGWOO in the Military with Impressive Box Lunch

[SBS Star] Han Seon Hwa Visits VICTON SEUNGWOO in the Military with Impressive Box Lunch

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.15 14:16 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Han Seon Hwa Visits VICTON SEUNGWOO in the Military with Impressive Box Lunch
Actress Han Seon Hwa visited her younger brother SEUNGWOO of K-pop boy group VICTON in the military. 

On March 12, SEUNGWOO updated his Instagram with some new photos. 

The first photo was of SEUNGWOO in his military uniform, posing with Han Seon Hwa. 

Even though they were both wearing a mask, you could see that they were happily laughing together in the photo. 
Han Seon HwaThe next photo was of box lunch that Han Seon Hwa packed for SEUNGWOO. 

There were seaweed rice rolls, fried tofu rice balls, sandwiches, meat sticks, sliced pineapple and oranges. 

It looked like she had made all of them by herself just for SEUNGWOO. 

About these photos, SEUNGWOO wrote, "It was so tasty. Thank you!"
Han Seon HwaActually, Han Seon Hwa went to see SEUNGWOO at his military base back in January as well. 

At that time, she uploaded photos of SEUNGWOO on her Instagram with the caption, "My SEUNGWOO." 
Han Seon HwaSEUNGWOO enlisted in the military as part of the military band last July. 

He is expected to complete his national mandatory military duty in January 2023. 

(Credit= 'w_o_o_y_a' 'shh_daily' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.