[SBS Star] Han Seon Hwa Visits VICTON SEUNGWOO in the Military with Impressive Box Lunch

Actress Han Seon Hwa visited her younger brother SEUNGWOO of K-pop boy group VICTON in the military.On March 12, SEUNGWOO updated his Instagram with some new photos.The first photo was of SEUNGWOO in his military uniform, posing with Han Seon Hwa.Even though they were both wearing a mask, you could see that they were happily laughing together in the photo.The next photo was of box lunch that Han Seon Hwa packed for SEUNGWOO.There were seaweed rice rolls, fried tofu rice balls, sandwiches, meat sticks, sliced pineapple and oranges.It looked like she had made all of them by herself just for SEUNGWOO.About these photos, SEUNGWOO wrote, "It was so tasty. Thank you!"Actually, Han Seon Hwa went to see SEUNGWOO at his military base back in January as well.At that time, she uploaded photos of SEUNGWOO on her Instagram with the caption, "My SEUNGWOO."SEUNGWOO enlisted in the military as part of the military band last July.He is expected to complete his national mandatory military duty in January 2023.(Credit= 'w_o_o_y_a' 'shh_daily' Instagram)(SBS Star)