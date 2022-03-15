[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Sings His First-ever Soundtrack for Shin Mina·Kim Woo Bin's Drama

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS has finished recording for his first-ever soundtrack.On March 15, the production company of tvN's upcoming drama 'Our Blues' shared information about the soundtrack of the drama.The company said, "JIMIN sang for our drama 'Our Blues'. He has already completed recording for the song."They added, "As JIMIN, who is part of a globally-popular group BTS, joined our drama, we believe the drama will be filled with more good energy."This marks JIMIN's first time singing a soundtrack for a drama, and many fans have become excited upon hearing the news.'Our Blues' will depict the lives of 14 people in different ages and backgrounds living as neighbors in a quiet neighborhood in Jeju Island.It is written by writer Noh Hee-kyung, who previously wrote hit dramas including 'That Winter, the Wind Blows', 'Dear My Friends', 'Worlds Within' and more.The drama made headlines a few times in the past, because the longtime celebrity couple Shin Mina and Kim Woo Bin will be appearing in it together.Shin Mina and Kim Woo Bin have not worked together since they first met for a commercial in 2015.With JIMIN as their singer, the drama makes an impressive lineup, and a lot of K-pop as well as K-drama fans around the world are looking forward to watching it.The first episode of 'Our Blues' is scheduled to be broadcast next month.(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)