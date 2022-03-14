뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WINNER HOONY Is Trying to Get Rid of YOON from Their Dorm?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] WINNER HOONY Is Trying to Get Rid of YOON from Their Dorm?

[SBS Star] WINNER HOONY Is Trying to Get Rid of YOON from Their Dorm?

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.14 17:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] WINNER HOONY Is Trying to Get Rid of YOON from Their Dorm?
HOONY of K-pop boy group WINNER revealed that he is trying to get rid of his fellow member YOON from their dorm. 

On March 13 episode of MBC's show 'Where Is My Home', YOON and another member of WINNER MINO made a guest appearance. 
WINNERDuring the talk, the members of 'Where Is My Home' mentioned the interior of WINNER's dorm that was revealed back in January when YOON guested on the show. 

YOON and HOONY's apartment unit was briefly shown at that time, and it was commented how their place looked old-fashioned.  

Their dorm was referred to as, "a typical grandpa's house" then. 

▶ [SBS Star] Everyone Comments, "It Looks like My Grandpa's House" After Seeing WINNER YOON's Home
WINNERRegarding this, HOONY said, "It's a place where our agency got us to live, so we didn't really try to make it look so nice." 

The WINNER member continued, "But YOON and I have been living together for a long time. It's been many years. These days, we are both like, 'When is he going to get his own place and leave this dorm?'" 

He laughingly resumed, "It's a very important matter for us. In order to get YOON to leave as soon as possible, I've recently been piling my stuff up in the living room." 
WINNERThen, comedian Park Young-jin playfully responded, "Just get some cockroaches and release them into his room.", making HOONY laugh.  

(Credit= MBC Where Is My Home) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.