[SBS Star] Han So-hee States She Does Not Know Which Part of Her Makes People Like Her

Actress Han So-hee shared that she does not know which part of her makes people like her.On March 13, one news outlet released an interview of Han So-hee online.During the interview, Han So-hee said, "I feel the happiest when people see and take me as my characters in my projects, and not as Han So-hee."She continued, "I want to be able to portray my characters better in the future. I know it wouldn't be easy, but I also want to enjoy the pressure that I get while I try to become the characters."Then, Han So-hee was asked what she thought that made her attractive.Han So-hee answered, "To be honest, I don't exactly know what my charms are nor which part of me many find it attractive and likable."She went on, "I think it gets harder to figure the answer out for that question every year. It honestly gets harder each year."She resumed, "A lot of people like parts of me that I don't know, and I'm thankful for that. I want to keep doing my best so that they can continue to see me in a good way."Han So-hee made debut with SBS' drama 'Reunited Worlds' in 2017.It has only been five years since she made debut, but she is considered as the one of the most anticipated actresses in their 20s at the moment.Her recent popular projects include 'The World of the Married', 'Nevertheless,', 'My Name' and more.(Credit= 'xeesoxee' Instagram)(SBS Star)